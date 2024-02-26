Reviewing HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI)

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and OppFi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Digital Technologies -57.15% -34.90% -26.36% OppFi 1.55% 18.36% 5.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.0% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of OppFi shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 87.2% of OppFi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Digital Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 OppFi 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HIVE Digital Technologies and OppFi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

HIVE Digital Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $5.17, suggesting a potential upside of 35.25%. OppFi has a consensus price target of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Given HIVE Digital Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HIVE Digital Technologies is more favorable than OppFi.

Risk & Volatility

HIVE Digital Technologies has a beta of 3.55, indicating that its stock price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and OppFi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Digital Technologies $106.32 million 3.68 -$236.42 million ($0.64) -5.97 OppFi $452.86 million 0.81 $7.10 million $0.07 47.15

OppFi has higher revenue and earnings than HIVE Digital Technologies. HIVE Digital Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OppFi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OppFi beats HIVE Digital Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

