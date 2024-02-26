Reviewing NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) & Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NioCorp Developments and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -$40.08 million ($1.26) -1.94 Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $824.80 million N/A $602.55 million $0.38 41.08

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has higher revenue and earnings than NioCorp Developments. NioCorp Developments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NioCorp Developments has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

2.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NioCorp Developments and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -194.39% Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 11.89% 3.07% 2.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NioCorp Developments and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NioCorp Developments 0 0 1 0 3.00 Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0 0 1 0 3.00

NioCorp Developments presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 391.80%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a consensus price target of $10.30, indicating a potential downside of 34.02%. Given NioCorp Developments’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NioCorp Developments is more favorable than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Summary

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. beats NioCorp Developments on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd. in March 2013. NioCorp Developments Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region. The company also owns interests in Colquijirca, La Zanja, Cerro Verde, El Brocal, Coimolache, Yumpaq, San Gregorio mines, and Trapiche mining unit. In addition, it produces monohydrate manganese sulphate; and operates hydroelectric power plants. The company was incorporated in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

