Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $16.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 2.06. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,235,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,458,000 after buying an additional 1,430,242 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 206.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,024,000 after buying an additional 666,366 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,075,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,039,000 after purchasing an additional 542,419 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter worth about $11,277,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,333,000 after buying an additional 407,464 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

