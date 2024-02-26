Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,022 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Enovis worth $8,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the third quarter valued at about $1,547,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Enovis during the third quarter valued at about $425,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Enovis by 31.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 28,727 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Enovis by 7.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,027,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,177,000 after buying an additional 68,399 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Enovis by 12.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 163,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 18,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENOV. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

ENOV stock opened at $62.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average of $53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.34 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.84%. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

