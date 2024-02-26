RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of RingCentral in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush analyst I. Koujalgi now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RingCentral’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for RingCentral’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RNG. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on RingCentral from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on RingCentral from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RingCentral from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $31.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. RingCentral has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $43.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.80.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $196,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,257.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $196,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,257.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,471,554.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1,354.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

