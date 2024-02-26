RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on March 7th

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.88 and a 12 month high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.83). The firm had revenue of C$296.91 million during the quarter.

