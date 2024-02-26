River Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,413 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.4% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $788.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $597.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $222.97 and a 12 month high of $823.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,998 shares of company stock valued at $65,236,422. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.03.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

