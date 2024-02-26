Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Amer Sports (NYSE:AS)

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.70% from the company’s previous close.

AS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

Shares of NYSE AS opened at $15.54 on Monday. Amer Sports has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $16.35.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

