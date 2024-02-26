Rosenblatt Securities Upgrades Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) to “Buy”

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $54.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s current price.

BSY has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.44.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $52.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.45, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.12. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $55.37.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 21.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,225,000 after buying an additional 224,108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,089,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,629,000 after buying an additional 28,634 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,045,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,432,000 after buying an additional 722,046 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 70.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 65,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

