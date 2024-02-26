Roth Capital Comments on NV5 Global, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of NV5 Global in a report released on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for NV5 Global’s current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for NV5 Global’s FY2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NVEE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

NV5 Global Stock Down 6.1 %

NV5 Global stock opened at $102.22 on Monday. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $89.30 and a fifty-two week high of $119.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.08). NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NV5 Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the second quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NV5 Global by 148.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in NV5 Global by 172.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,705 shares in the company, valued at $7,211,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

(Get Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.