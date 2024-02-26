Roth Capital Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for The Hackett Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for The Hackett Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

HCKT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

The Hackett Group stock opened at $24.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $665.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,024,000 after purchasing an additional 42,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hackett Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.