Royal Bank of Canada (RY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to post earnings of C$2.87 per share for the quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$2.64 by C$0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of C$13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$12.97 billion.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$133.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$187.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$107.92 and a 12 month high of C$138.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$132.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$124.04.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$142.00 price objective on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$130.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$137.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on RY

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

