Royal Bank of Canada to Post FY2024 Earnings of $8.87 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will earn $8.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.91. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.49 per share.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $98.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $102.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.92 and a 200-day moving average of $91.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a $1.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11,061.2% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 151,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,285,031,000 after purchasing an additional 149,788,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,898,970,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,571,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810,077 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,246,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,666,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

