Russel Metals Inc. (RUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on March 15th

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Russel Metals Stock Performance
RUS stock opened at C$45.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$31.24 and a 12-month high of C$47.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.29.
Insider Transactions at Russel Metals
In other Russel Metals news, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total value of C$49,513.97. In other Russel Metals news, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total value of C$49,513.97. Also, Director Cynthia Johnston acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$41.91 per share, with a total value of C$41,910.00. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RUS
Russel Metals Company Profile
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Russel Metals
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- First it was Tyson stock, now this food company is set to rally
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Is CRISPR Therapeutics the NVIDIA of gene editing?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Block’s multiple ecosystems drive shares higher on 2024 outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.