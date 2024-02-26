Russel Metals Inc. (RUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on March 15th

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

RUS stock opened at C$45.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$31.24 and a 12-month high of C$47.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.29.

Insider Transactions at Russel Metals

In other Russel Metals news, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total value of C$49,513.97. In other Russel Metals news, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total value of C$49,513.97. Also, Director Cynthia Johnston acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$41.91 per share, with a total value of C$41,910.00. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RUS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares upgraded Russel Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Russel Metals from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$46.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.86.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Further Reading

