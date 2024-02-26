Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Amer Sports (NYSE:AS)

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AS

Amer Sports Stock Performance

About Amer Sports

NYSE:AS opened at $15.54 on Monday. Amer Sports has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $16.35.

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.