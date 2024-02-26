Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.79.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of SNDR opened at $23.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Schneider National by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

