Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.13% of Seagate Technology worth $18,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 24.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,410,163 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $158,950,000 after buying an additional 470,592 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 31.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,179 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 62,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,841,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $87.98 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $92.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.63. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $4,890,942.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,156.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,156.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $112,503.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,025,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $6,547,701 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

