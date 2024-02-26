Seaport Res Ptn Comments on SM Energy’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for SM Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

SM stock opened at $41.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 561.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

