Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Gibraltar Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Gibraltar Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $75.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.80. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.98 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40.

Institutional Trading of Gibraltar Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,400,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,798,000 after acquiring an additional 57,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,819,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,717,000 after acquiring an additional 60,950 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,980,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,863,000 after acquiring an additional 55,142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,668,000 after acquiring an additional 20,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,479,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

