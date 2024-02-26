Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.30 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.59.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SWN stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 352,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

