Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Issues Earnings Results

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Select Medical’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Select Medical Trading Up 9.8 %

NYSE SEM opened at $28.50 on Monday. Select Medical has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $33.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,789,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,531,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,939,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,491,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,789,668 shares in the company, valued at $176,531,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,000. Company insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 231.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 121,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,347,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $290,173,000 after purchasing an additional 342,496 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 131,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 163,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,111,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $402,124,000 after purchasing an additional 140,557 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

