Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Select Water Solutions worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Select Water Solutions by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Select Water Solutions by 5.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 4.2% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 20.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 38.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WTTR opened at $8.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.67.

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

