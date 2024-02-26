Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance
SIGIP opened at $18.92 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92.
Selective Insurance Group Company Profile
