Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

SIGIP opened at $18.92 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

