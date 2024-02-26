Semrush (SEMR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 4th. Analysts expect Semrush to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Semrush Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Semrush stock opened at $12.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. Semrush has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $14.09.

Get Semrush alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Eugenie Levin sold 39,076 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $427,100.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 272,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,845.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Semrush news, President Eugenie Levin sold 39,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $427,100.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 272,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,845.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 56,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $631,974.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,692,514 shares in the company, valued at $41,393,081.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 736,904 shares of company stock valued at $8,568,976 in the last 90 days. 60.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Semrush

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Semrush by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 25.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 23.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Semrush in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Semrush

About Semrush

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.