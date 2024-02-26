Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $72.65 on Monday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $638,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,644,816.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $638,396.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,644,816.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

