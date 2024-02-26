Service Properties Trust (SVC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Service Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Service Properties Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SVC opened at $7.60 on Monday. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -58.46 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -615.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Service Properties Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 350.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 146.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $102,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of September 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

