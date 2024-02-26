Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Shoe Carnival worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCVL. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 394,453 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 364.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 461,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 362,138 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,677,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,913,000 after purchasing an additional 242,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,613,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $30.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $836.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.49. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $30.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.55%.

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

