Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Position Lessened by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.42% of Shutterstock worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its position in Shutterstock by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 46,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Shutterstock by 295.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 103,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 77,183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Shutterstock by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shutterstock by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 43,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Shutterstock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 326,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE:SSTK opened at $46.77 on Monday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.28.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.64%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSTK. StockNews.com upgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Shutterstock from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Insider Transactions at Shutterstock

In related news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,955,872.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,043,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,574,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,543 shares of company stock worth $2,477,717 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Further Reading

