Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 14th

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Shutterstock has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Shutterstock has a payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shutterstock to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shares of SSTK opened at $46.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.12. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSTK. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $41,858.52. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,018,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,718,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $41,858.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,018,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,718,325.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,543 shares of company stock worth $2,477,717 in the last three months. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 81.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 93.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 237.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

