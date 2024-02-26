Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLAB shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $132.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.64. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $184.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -117.69 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $398,141.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

