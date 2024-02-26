Silk Road Medical (SILK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Silk Road Medical to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silk Road Medical Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ SILK opened at $17.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.34. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $54.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $661.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.91.

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 707.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,010,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,048 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,012,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,315,000 after acquiring an additional 336,200 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,786,000 after acquiring an additional 306,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,965,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,357,000 after acquiring an additional 283,580 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

