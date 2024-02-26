SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock opened at $27.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $697.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.55. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at SilverBow Resources

In related news, Director Ellen Desanctis purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.61 per share, for a total transaction of $79,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 333.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after purchasing an additional 774,760 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2,874.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 617,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after purchasing an additional 596,332 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,697,000 after purchasing an additional 387,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 35.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,731,000 after purchasing an additional 323,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 582,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 302,413 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBOW has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SilverBow Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

