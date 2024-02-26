SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SilverBow Resources Price Performance
Shares of SilverBow Resources stock opened at $27.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $697.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.55. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95.
Insider Buying and Selling at SilverBow Resources
In related news, Director Ellen Desanctis purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.61 per share, for a total transaction of $79,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBow Resources
Analyst Ratings Changes
SBOW has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SilverBow Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SilverBow Resources
SilverBow Resources Company Profile
SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SilverBow Resources
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.