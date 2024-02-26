Sinclair (SBGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sinclair Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $14.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $926.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. Sinclair has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 20,607 shares of Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $274,691.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at $25,980.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sinclair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sinclair by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sinclair by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 34,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sinclair by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,614,000 after acquiring an additional 32,439 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sinclair by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sinclair by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Company Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

