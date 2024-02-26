SL Green Realty Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

SL Green Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of -170.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 0.4 %

SLG opened at $46.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at $325,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Articles

