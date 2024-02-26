SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Holdings Decreased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,684 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of SL Green Realty worth $14,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLG. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2,563.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,999,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,246,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,508,000 after buying an additional 988,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $24,417,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in SL Green Realty by 111.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,139,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,809,000 after buying an additional 600,284 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SL Green Realty by 87.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,227,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,895,000 after buying an additional 574,352 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $46.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.00%.

In related news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

