Slate Grocery REIT (SRRTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:SRRTF opened at $8.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $11.07.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

