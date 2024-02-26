Slate Grocery REIT (SRRTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Slate Grocery REIT Stock Down 0.2 %
OTCMKTS:SRRTF opened at $8.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $11.07.
Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile
