Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Position Reduced by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,157,000 after purchasing an additional 31,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $270.95 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $226.68 and a one year high of $297.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.59 and a 200-day moving average of $271.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total value of $6,005,144.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 708,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,958,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,229 shares of company stock valued at $22,540,454 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

