Snowflake (SNOW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Snowflake to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Snowflake to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW opened at $229.34 on Monday. Snowflake has a one year low of $128.56 and a one year high of $237.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $19,788,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,174,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 725,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,765,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $19,788,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,174,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 631,846 shares of company stock valued at $125,943,507 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.