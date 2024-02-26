Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

NYSE SQM opened at $43.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average is $53.46. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $90.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SQM. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

