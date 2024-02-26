Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHOB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on March 15th

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Sotherly Hotels Price Performance
NASDAQ SOHOB opened at $19.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.75. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $26.00.
About Sotherly Hotels
