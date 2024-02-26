Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHON) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHON opened at $19.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $25.50.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.