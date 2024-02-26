Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHON) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SOHON opened at $19.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $25.50.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
