Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHOO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on March 15th

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $19.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $25.10.
About Sotherly Hotels
