S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.7 %

S&P Global stock opened at $438.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $437.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.90. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

