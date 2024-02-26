Spin Master (TOY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Spin Master to post earnings of C$0.21 per share for the quarter.
Spin Master Price Performance
TSE:TOY opened at C$33.86 on Monday. Spin Master has a one year low of C$31.51 and a one year high of C$39.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.06.
Spin Master Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.21%.
Spin Master Company Profile
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.
