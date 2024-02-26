Spin Master (TOY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Spin Master to post earnings of C$0.21 per share for the quarter.

Spin Master Price Performance

TSE:TOY opened at C$33.86 on Monday. Spin Master has a one year low of C$31.51 and a one year high of C$39.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOY has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.38.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

