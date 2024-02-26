Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.11% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,393 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,597,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,680,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,186,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,191,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,359,000 after buying an additional 1,352,432 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.72.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $29.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.77. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

