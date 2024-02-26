Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36,312 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,393 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth $83,597,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth $78,680,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,186,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,191,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $29.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.77. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.72.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

