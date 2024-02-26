SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 28.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,316,000 after purchasing an additional 43,191 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,858,000 after buying an additional 49,604 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,590,000 after buying an additional 115,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 177,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after buying an additional 150,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $184.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.60 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.98. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.52 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $2,315,644.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,212,401.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $2,315,644.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,212,401.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $3,471,770.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,043 shares in the company, valued at $10,383,836.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,182 shares of company stock valued at $14,595,779. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

