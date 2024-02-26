SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Holdings Trimmed by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,899 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $22,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,352,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,063,000 after acquiring an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,596,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 38,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 15,713 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,306,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,665,000 after buying an additional 48,398 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $64.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.46. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $64.99.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.34%.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SS&C Technologies

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.