Stantec (STN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Stantec to post earnings of C$0.86 per share for the quarter.

Stantec Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$112.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$75.31 and a 12-month high of C$113.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$107.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$97.23.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stantec

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston bought 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$104.15 per share, with a total value of C$1,067,537.50. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STN. National Bankshares set a C$109.00 price objective on Stantec and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Stantec from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Stantec from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Stantec from C$111.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$114.62.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

