Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRRP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, February 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
Star Equity Stock Performance
NASDAQ STRRP opened at $9.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48. Star Equity has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $47.89.
About Star Equity
