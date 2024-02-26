Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRRP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, February 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Star Equity Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRRP opened at $9.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48. Star Equity has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $47.89.

Get Star Equity alerts:

About Star Equity

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.